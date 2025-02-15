Atman Trabelsi scores for FC Peterborough v Pinchbeck United. Photo Tim Symonds.

Title-chasing Bourne Town were on the wrong end of a massive shock in the United Counties Premier Division North on Saturday.

The second-placed Wakes were beaten 1-0 at home by KImberley Miners Welfare, the team who had started the day bottom of the table. Bourne have lost all three Premier Division games since reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Vase. Michael Goode’s men are now six points behind leaders Eastwood so victory over Skegness Town at the Abbey Lawn on Tuesday (February 18) is essential.

Bourne’s defeat was bad news for neighbours Deeping Rangers who are back in the bottom two following a 2-1 reverse at AFC Mansfield. Captain Dan Dougill equalised in the second-half, but was then sent off and the home side grabbed an 89th minute winner. Deeping have a huge game at home to KImberley Miners Welfare next Saturday (Feb 22).

March Town continue to go well in the Premier Division South. They are fourth after two goals from Josh Burrows and another from Toby Allen secured a 3-0 home win over Histon.

MIchael Goncalves in action for FC Peterborough against Needham Market Reserves. Photo Tim Symonds

Blackstones hit six in Division One for the second Saturday in a row. They were 6-0 up at half-time at home to Rainworth Miners Welfare before settling for a 6-1 win and fourth place in the table. Will Bestwick hit a hat-trick with Josh Barrett netting twice and Nathan Rudman once.

Bourne had beaten Blackstones 2-1 in a Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final at the Abbey Lawn in midweek. Brad Marshall and Zak Munton netted for Bourne with Barrett replying for Stones. The Wakes will play UCL Premier Division rivals Lincoln United in the final.

Spalding United’s promotion hopes in the Southern League Premier Division Central took a big hit as they went down 2-1 at rivals Leiston. The game was up in the first-half as the hosts took a two-goal lead, although former Peterborough United youngster Sam Cartwright pulled a goal back just before the hour mark. ‘The Tulips' have now fallen seven points off the play-off places ahead of a trip to Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday (April 18).

Stamford AFC are two places and two points better off than Spalding after a 1-1 draw at St Ives Town. Lee Shaw fired ‘The Daniels' in front on 21 minutes, but St Ives levelled in first-half added time. Stamford ‘keeper Tom Jackson made some great second-half saves.

FC Peterborough still have a decent chance of gatecrashing the Thurlow Nunn Division One North play-offs. They are just three points off the pace after a 2-0 home win over Needham Market Reserves. Derick Dadzie and Romeo Ugbene scored the goals for a city side who had drawn 1-1 in midweek at home to Pinchbeck United. Ayman Trabelsi fired the city side ahead in that game, but the visitors equalised late on through Taylor Jaine.

Whittlesey Athletic’s superb run of form continued with a 1-0 win at Wivenhoe Town. Veteran Matt ‘Big Bird’ Heron scored the only goal.

Peterborough Sports drew their National League North game at home to Curzon Ashton today.

RESULTS

National League North: Peterborough Sports 1 (og), Curzon Ashton 1.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Leiston 2, Spalding United 1 (Cartwright); St Ives Town 1, Stamford AFC 1 (Shaw).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield 2, Deeping Rangers 1 (Dougill); Boston Town 5, Wisbech Town 0; Bourne Town 0, Kimberley Miners Welfare 1.

Premier Division South: March Town 3 (Burrows 2, Allen) Histon 0.

Division One: Blackstones 6 (Bestwick 3, Barrett 2, Rudman), Rainworth Miners Welfare 1.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Peterborough 1 (Trabelsi), Pinchbeck Utd 1 (Jaine); FC Parson Drove 0, Haverhill Borough 0; FC Peterborough 2 (Dadzie, Ugbene), Needham Market Res 0; Pinchbeck United 2 (Slater, Ward), Harwich & Parkston 4; Stanway Pegasus 3, Holbeach United 1 (Thorne); Wivenhoe Town 0, Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Heron).