Peterborough Sports go close to beating play-off chasers despite falling behind in the first minute
In the fact the city sided weren’t behind for long as visiting defender Timi Sobowale diverted a powerful cross from on-loan Barnsley youngster Bayley McCann into his own net in the 13th minute. The draw kept Sports in 11th place, eight points adrift of the play-offs and a long way clear of any danger at the other end of the table. They are next in action at next-to-bottom Rushall Olympic, the team who knocked them out of the final FA Cup qualifying round, on Saturday.
Stefan Mols gave Curzon their early lead by tapping home a left-wing cross by Connor Falls. Falls and former Peterborough United and Manchester City striker Isaac Buckley-Ricketts then spurned chances to make it 2-0 before McCann’s cross proved too hot to handle.
Buckley-Ricketts saw a shot well blocked on 33 minutes before Falls hit the post with a neat glancing header. Sports responded with three shots following the same free-kick which were all blocked. In added time at the end of the first half Sports were denied by a fine save from a corner.
Sports could have gone in front early in the second half after an underhit backpass, but goalkeeper Bobby Jones saved his side. Kaine Felix then scraped the visiting crossbar with a fierce drive and Dan Jarvis went close with an overhead kick as Sports dominated the second-half despite the loss of key defender Ryan Fryatt to injury just before the interval.
Michael Gyasi had the next Sports opportunity 15 minutes from time, but Jones made a superb save from close range. Jarvis then almost claimed a second successive last-gasp winning goal, but he was thwarted by a fine defensive block.
Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt (sub Bland, 43 mins), Gash, McCann, Wallace, Alban-Jones, Jarvis, Felix, Gyasi, Jones (sub N Makuna, 85 mins). Subs: Elson, Makuna, Bland, Challinor, Van Lier.
