Peterborough Sports celebrate their equaliser against Curzon Ashton. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports recovered from falling behind in the first minute to gain a creditable 1-1 National League North draw at home to play-off chasing Curzon Ashton at PIMS Park on Saturday.

In the fact the city sided weren’t behind for long as visiting defender Timi Sobowale diverted a powerful cross from on-loan Barnsley youngster Bayley McCann into his own net in the 13th minute. The draw kept Sports in 11th place, eight points adrift of the play-offs and a long way clear of any danger at the other end of the table. They are next in action at next-to-bottom Rushall Olympic, the team who knocked them out of the final FA Cup qualifying round, on Saturday.

Stefan Mols gave Curzon their early lead by tapping home a left-wing cross by Connor Falls. Falls and former Peterborough United and Manchester City striker Isaac Buckley-Ricketts then spurned chances to make it 2-0 before McCann’s cross proved too hot to handle.

Buckley-Ricketts saw a shot well blocked on 33 minutes before Falls hit the post with a neat glancing header. Sports responded with three shots following the same free-kick which were all blocked. In added time at the end of the first half Sports were denied by a fine save from a corner.

Action from Peterborough Sports v Curzon Ashton. Photo Darren Wiles

Sports could have gone in front early in the second half after an underhit backpass, but goalkeeper Bobby Jones saved his side. Kaine Felix then scraped the visiting crossbar with a fierce drive and Dan Jarvis went close with an overhead kick as Sports dominated the second-half despite the loss of key defender Ryan Fryatt to injury just before the interval.

Michael Gyasi had the next Sports opportunity 15 minutes from time, but Jones made a superb save from close range. Jarvis then almost claimed a second successive last-gasp winning goal, but he was thwarted by a fine defensive block.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt (sub Bland, 43 mins), Gash, McCann, Wallace, Alban-Jones, Jarvis, Felix, Gyasi, Jones (sub N Makuna, 85 mins). Subs: Elson, Makuna, Bland, Challinor, Van Lier.