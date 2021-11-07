Serious injury forces abandonment of Peterborough Sports match, Stamford AFC are on the charge, Cotton strikes his 202nd Yaxley goal in his 300th appearance, Whittlesey Athletic claim a big point after a big comeback, Peterborough Northern Star boss condemns a poor ‘collective effort’

Dan Cotton during his 300th appearance for Yaxley on Saturday. Photo: James Richardson.

A strong, but fair challenge led to a home player suffering a suspected broken leg and the match was halted after a 40-minute minute wait for the air ambulance.

Sports were caught at the top of the table by Coalville, but the city side remain in pole position on goal difference and now with a game in hand.

Stamford are on the charge in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division. They made it 11 goals in two home games with a 5-0 romp against struggling Wisbech at the Zeeco Stadium.

Action from Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) v Rugby at the Branch Bros Stadium. Photo: David Lowndes.

Five different players scored with the Daniels settling the destination of the points in the first-half by reaching the break 4-0 up.

Spalding were beaten 3-0 at home by leaders Halesowen, while Yaxley went down 2-1 at home to Belper despite a goal on his 300th club appearance for Dan Cotton. It was his 202nd goal for the Cuckoos since joining the club from Spalding in 2014. Yaxley’s Liam Hook was sent off in the game.

There were defeats in the United Counties Premier Division for Deeping Rangers, bottom club Holbeach, Pinchbeck and Peterborough Northern Star.

Star boss Lloyd Burton described his side’s 6-0 thumping at home to Rugby in the South Division as ‘the worst collective effort I’ve seen from this group.’

Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot in action for Yaxley (blue) v Belper. Photo: James Richardson.

Bourne and Blackstones both won in Division One.

Fourth placed-Whittlesey Athletic came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with second-placed Sheringham in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. James Hill-Seekings and Joe Papworth scored their goals with the equaliser arriving in the 95th minute.

RESULTS

Southern League

Action from Peterborough Northern Star's 6-0 home defeat to Rugby in the United Counties Premier Division. Photo: David Lowndes.

Premier Division Central: Needham Market 0, Peterborough Sports 0 (abandoned after 48 minutes, player injury).

Northern Premier LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Spalding 0, Halesowen 3; Stamford 5 (Chitiza, Duffy, Johnson, Vince, Freeman), Wisbech 0; Yaxley 1 (Cotton), Belper 2.

United Counties LEAGUE

Premier Division North: Heanor 3, Pinchbeck 1. Leicester Nirvana 3, Holbeach 0; Loughborough Students 5, Deeping Rangers 1 (Williams).

Premier Division South: Peterborough Northern Star 0, Rugby 6.

Division One: Bourne 4, Lutterworth 2; Graham St Prims 1, Blackstones 2.

THurlow Nunn LEAGUE

Premier Division: March 3 (Gillies 2, Friend), Thetford.