Senior Cup success for Stanground Sports and perfection elsewhere in the Peterborough League

Action from the Senior Cup tie between Stanground Sports (purple) and Holbeach United Reserves. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Callum McDonagh scored twice with Leo Brando and Jermaine Watson also on target in a preliminary round tie at Stanground Sports Centre.

Hat-trick seeking Premier Division champions Uppingham Town are top of the table following a 7-0 romp at Netherton United, but Moulton Harrox are a point behind with a game in hand after a 4-1 success at Wittering Premiair.

Declan Earth struck a hat-trick for Harrox to take his tally to seven goals in five matches.

Crowland Town boast the only perfect playing record after a 4-2 midweek win at Deeping Rangers, but keep an eye out for Oakham United this season as they beat Uppingham in a Rutland derby last midweek and followed it up with a 3-1 win over Stamford Bels on Saturday.

Newly-promoted Whittlesey Athletic Reserves won for the first time this season, 4-2 over Ramsey Town with Nathan Eskikoy scoring twice.

Cardea lost for the first time in Division One, 2-1 at Peterborough City despite taking the lead with an own goal.

Cardea remain top by a point from Deeping United who thrashed Wisbech Town Reserves 13-2! Steve Jucikas scored four with Ben Catanach helping himself to a hat-trick.

Rio Henson was another hat-trick hero as Park Farm Pumas cruised to a big 8-2 win at Farcet United.

FC Peterborough Reserves lost their perfect playing record at this level, losing an exciting game 6-4 at Silton United.

Christian Hillah and Jack Huchings scored two apiece for Stilton with Filip Czerwonka and Riaz Hasnraj sharing the FC Peterborough goals.

Peterborough Rangers and FC Hampton have maintained their perfect playing records in Division Two of the Peterborough League.

​Rangers made it three wins on the bounce with a 6-2 success over Crowland Reserves and Hampton did likewise with a 4-0 victory over Leverington Reserves.

Carlos Djalo scored twice for Rangers, while Lewis Arber, Daniel Cardoso, Jamie Hall and Ashley Yeomans were on target for Hampton.

Hampton United also boast a perfect record from three matches in Division Three after a 4-1 success at Uppingham Reserves.

Andrew Holt scored twice with Daniel O’Sullivan and Zack Fisher also netting.

Thorney were the highest scorers in this division as they came back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to win 6-3 at home to Long Sutton Reserves. Josh Evans (2), Scott Murthwaite, Adam Scott, Jermaine Gordon and Max Marshall were the Thorney scorers.

Division Four leaders Elsea Park had to work hard to stretch their winning streak to three matches. The Peterborough League newcomers were 1-0 winners at Stamford Lions Reserves.

Stamford AFC Reserves will expect to be strong at this level. They beat Stanground Sports Reserves 4-2 in a battle between two unbeaten sides.