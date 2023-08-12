News you can trust since 1948
Scunthorpe boss Jimmy Dean bemoans the lack of a killer instinct as Peterborough Sports pick up a great point

Jimmy Dean was visibly frustrated his Scunthorpe United didn’t manage to kill off his former club Peterborough Sports in a National League North fixture at Glanford Park on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Aug 2023, 19:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 20:14 BST

Sports claimed a brilliant point from a 1-1 draw thanks to a penalty save from goalkeeper Peter Crook and an 80th minute equaliser from Ben Fowkes

Both players were orginally brought to Sports by Dean who had warned his players not to under-estimate a set of players who never give up.

"Fair play to them they dug in an when their moment arrived they took it,” Dean said.

Ben Fowkes (left) scored for Sports at Scunthorpe. Photo: Darren Wiles.Ben Fowkes (left) scored for Sports at Scunthorpe. Photo: Darren Wiles.
Ben Fowkes (left) scored for Sports at Scunthorpe. Photo: Darren Wiles.
"But we had to kill that game off. We dominated possession and we dominated territory, but we missed some sitters and then one unacceptable piece of defending has cost us.

"We needed to score a second goal and we had enough chances. The performance in general was ok and some of the Sports boys struggled with the tempo and the atmosphere at times, but there’s no getting away from the fact that it was points dropped.

"The defending for their goal from a recycled set-piece was as bad as anything I’ve seen down here. Clean sheets win leagues and there was one for the taking here.”

Scunthorpe and Sports are eighth and ninth respectively after two games apiece. Sports travel to Alfreton for another league game on Tuesday.

Related topics:Peterborough SportsScunthorpeNational League North