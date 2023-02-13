Schools Cup FInal round-up as Nene Park claim a double, and the latest from the Junior Alliance and Youth Leagues

Football action from the schools cup final between Jack Hunt and Nene Park Academy (blue) at St John Fisher. Photo: David Lowndes

​A side containing Academy players from Posh and Norwich City beat Jack Hunt 5-1.

Harrison Jones fired Nene Park into an early lead from the penalty spot before Walker delivered his display of deadly finishing.

Jack Hunt kept battling to the end and Bradley Wathen claimed a late consolation goal after Jones had failed with a second penalty attempt.

It was a second final success for Nene Park who also claimed the sixth form honours with a 4-1 win over Hampton College.

Nene Park reached four finals in total, but lost 1-0 to Arthur Mellows Village College (AMVC) in the Year 10 decider and 4-1 to King’s School at year 11 level.

Hampton Gardens pipped AMVC in a nine-goal thriller in the year 7 Final.

The year 8 final between Ormistan Bushfield Academy and Stanground should be played next week.

Scores/scorers: Year 7: Hampton Gardens 5, AMVC 4 (Fortune 2, McCloskey, Mvula); Year 9: NPA 5 (Walker 4, Jones), Jack Hunt 1 (Wathen); Year 10: NPA 0, AMVC 1 (Addinall); Year 11: NPA 1 (Gilbert), King’s 4 (Aig-Imuru, Baldaro, Muir, Lamb). 6th Form: NPA 4 (Mastin 2, Darkin, Frost), Hampton College 1.

​JUNIOR ALLIANCE LGE

There are still two teams at Under 12 Division Three level who boast perfect playing records.

Wisbech St Mary made it 13 straight wins with a 4-0 success at Spalding, while it’s 10 out of 10 for RTC who were 6-0 winners at Nene Valley as Wesley Amaral bagged a hat-trick.

Jaydon Torry scored four and Lucas Stiopu hit a hat-trick in Netherton’s 10-0 League Cup romp against Leverington.

Peterborough Lions are also perfect in Division Six. They won for the 11th time in a row, 7-0 at Glinton & Northborough with Oliver Hobbs scoring twice.

In Under 13 Division Two Feeder picked up their first point of the season from a 3-3 draw in Stamford.

And Hampton Royal collected their first point in Under 14 Division Five as Frederick Fairhurst and Kaijah Christie-Beddington scored in a 2-2 draw at Stamford.

​YOUTH LEAGUE

Netherton had to work hard to claim an eighth straight win in Under 15 Division Two.

The city side were 1-0 down and 2-1 down against Langtoft at the Grange before rallying to score a winning goal in the final stages.

Muqaddam Akinbode, Leo Douglas and Abdullah Vayani scored the goals for third-placed Netherton.

Unbeaten Park Farm Pumas are eight points clear at the top of Under 16 Division Two after a 6-0 win over Wittering.

Their scorers were Lewis Lawman, Oscar Peck, Kyle Clark, Matas Karlonas, Bobby Ponsford and Jacob Edmett.

Second-placed Bourne pipped third-placed Stanground 2-1 in the big game in Under 18 Division Two. Charlie Brooks and Christian Rollinson scored for Bourne with Adam Baker replying.​