Sawtry stun top-flight leaders in League Cup, County Cup win for Warboys after semi-final defeat, last-four agony for Sunday sides

Action from FC Peterborough v Sawtry (yellow) in the Peterborough League Cup. Photo: Tim Symonds

​A single Matthew Church goal was enough to settle a competitive contest at the King Carz Arena.

There was almost a much bigger shock as Division Four leaders Malborne took top-flight Netherton United all the way to a penalty shoot out after a remarkable 5-5 draw.

Reece Driscoll bagged a hat-trick for Malborne and Ionut Cioboata did likewise for Netherton before the latter won the shootout 3-1.

Sawtry's Hayden Bream (yellow) makes a tackle in the Peterborough League Cup game at FC Peterborough. Photo: Tim Symonds

There were also League Cup victories for Premier Division sides Oakham United and Moulton Harrox, but Deeping Rangers Reserves were shocked 4-2 by Whittlesey Athletic Reserves of Division One.

Dean Giglio scored twice for Whittlesey in a game that saw a red card for each side.

Sawtry were actually knocked off the top of Division One while they were in cup action as Farcet produced a fine comeback to pip Polonia 4-3.

Mackenzie Byrne, George Staggs, Josh Pike and Josh Westley scored the goals for Farcet who have played seven more matches than second-placed Sawtry!

Uppingham Town booked their place in the Senior Cup Final with a 2-1 win at Warboys who recovered to beat Eaton Socon 2-0 in the Hunts Intermediate Cup Final on Tuesday with two Joe Bennett goals.

Uppingham will meet the winners of the Holbeach Reserves/Stamford Bels semi-final which takes place on Saturday at Carter’s Park (2pm).

Bels lost 5-0 at bottom club Ramsey in a Premier Division game last weekend.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

There were agonising Northants County semi-final defeats for leading Peterborough Sunday Morning League sides West Raven and Glinton & Northborough.

West Raven went down 4-3 on penalties at Northampton North Star after a 2-2 draw in the Northants Sunday Cup.

Lewis Archer and Josh Staggs scored the goals for the city side.