Sawtry stun top-flight leaders in League Cup, County Cup win for Warboys after semi-final defeat, last-four agony for Sunday sides

Sawtry, the leaders of Division One, have knocked Premier Division top dogs FC Peterborough out of the Peterborough League Cup.

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:04 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:04 GMT
Action from FC Peterborough v Sawtry (yellow) in the Peterborough League Cup. Photo: Tim Symonds
​A single Matthew Church goal was enough to settle a competitive contest at the King Carz Arena.

There was almost a much bigger shock as Division Four leaders Malborne took top-flight Netherton United all the way to a penalty shoot out after a remarkable 5-5 draw.

Reece Driscoll bagged a hat-trick for Malborne and Ionut Cioboata did likewise for Netherton before the latter won the shootout 3-1.

Sawtry's Hayden Bream (yellow) makes a tackle in the Peterborough League Cup game at FC Peterborough. Photo: Tim Symonds
There were also League Cup victories for Premier Division sides Oakham United and Moulton Harrox, but Deeping Rangers Reserves were shocked 4-2 by Whittlesey Athletic Reserves of Division One.

Dean Giglio scored twice for Whittlesey in a game that saw a red card for each side.

Sawtry were actually knocked off the top of Division One while they were in cup action as Farcet produced a fine comeback to pip Polonia 4-3.

Mackenzie Byrne, George Staggs, Josh Pike and Josh Westley scored the goals for Farcet who have played seven more matches than second-placed Sawtry!

Uppingham Town booked their place in the Senior Cup Final with a 2-1 win at Warboys who recovered to beat Eaton Socon 2-0 in the Hunts Intermediate Cup Final on Tuesday with two Joe Bennett goals.

Uppingham will meet the winners of the Holbeach Reserves/Stamford Bels semi-final which takes place on Saturday at Carter’s Park (2pm).

Bels lost 5-0 at bottom club Ramsey in a Premier Division game last weekend.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

There were agonising Northants County semi-final defeats for leading Peterborough Sunday Morning League sides West Raven and Glinton & Northborough.

West Raven went down 4-3 on penalties at Northampton North Star after a 2-2 draw in the Northants Sunday Cup.

Lewis Archer and Josh Staggs scored the goals for the city side.

And George Frost and Callum McDonagh were the men on target for Glinton & Northborough in a 5-2 defeat at Hunsbury Hawks in the Northants Sunday Trophy

