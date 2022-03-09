Sawtry are Peterborough League champions already and a slight twist in the Premier Division title race tale and a few red cards

Action from One Touch and Hampton Robins (blue) in the Junior Alliance Under 14 League. One Touch won 4-0. Report and team pics in Thursday's PT. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sawtry made it 16 straight wins with a hard-fought 2-0 success over Deeping United at Greenfields.

Liam Bohonis and Matthew Church scored the goals for Sawtry.

The villagers are 10 points clear at the top and still have four games to play. Their nearest rivals only have three matches left.

There was a slight twist in the tale of the race for the Peterborough Premier Division as Second-placed Stilton United fell a point further behind Premier Division leaders Uppingham Town after a 1-0 defeat at third-placed Oundle Town. Connor Murphy scored the goal. Uppingham didn’t take full advantage as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Moulton Harrox for whom Ash Coddington scored twice. Stamford Bels pipped Crowland Town 2-1 with goals from David Atkinson and Jake Walton and a hat-trick from teenager Leon Kavanagh helped Stamford Lions to a 4-0 win at Long Sutton Athletic in the battle of the Premier Division’s bottom two. Another teenager Dom Butkus was also on target.

Jae Mead scored twice as Netherton United Reserves stretched their lead at the top of Division Two to seven points with a 5-2 win over Polonia. Lewis Archer, Cipriano Miranda and Modou Gaye also netted while the division’s top scorer Karol Narojczyk took his tally to 31 with both Polonia goals.

Wittering Premiair Reserves are second after a 2-0 win at Stanground Sports. Antonio Dello Russo hit a hat-trick for Farcet in a 4-4 draw at Stilton Reserves who finished the fame with nine men after red cards for Ritchie Baines and Jack Bester.