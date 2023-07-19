Ricky on a scoring run for Stamford AFC, local football friendly round-up

Ricky Miller. Photo: David Dawson.

​Miller was on target in an impressive 2-1 win over League Two side Stevenage at the Zeeco Stadium last Saturday and netted again in a 7-1 success at lower level Melton Town on Tuesday.

Summer signing Trey Charles bagged a first-half hat-trick at Melton and fellow new recruits Jensen Cooper (2) and Lee Shaw also scored.

Charles also scored against a Stevenage side managed by former Stamford and Posh boss Steve Evans.

**Toby Salmon equalised as Deeping Rangers drew 1-1 against St Neots Town in a friendly at the Hayden Whitham Stadium on Tuesday.

Salmon and Joe Cole scored in a 2-0 weekend win at Soham Town.

**March Town beat Whittlesey Athletic 4-0 in the annual BDK Trophy match. Josh Moreman (2), Craig Gillies and Jack Saunders scored.

March also won 5-0 at Lakenheath in a friendly with goals from Declan Rogers (2), Moreman, Saunders and Josh Burrows.

Whittlesey have signed promising defender Seb Adamczyk, a member of last season’s double-winning ICA Sports Under 18 squad.

**John Yambusu was on target as Holbeach United won 2-0 in a friendly at Yaxley. The Cuckoos were also beaten 1-0 at home by Soham