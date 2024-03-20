Pumas roar into U13 Cup Final, Malborne topple league leaders and Milena in seventh heaven for RTC girls

Action from Malborne U12s v Stamford (red). Photo David Lowndes.

The teams are involved in a ding-dong battle for the Division Three title so a closely-fought cup cracker came as no surprise.

Lewis Borland (2), Kaleb Barnard and Harry Keen scored for Park Farm. Saul Butterwick (2) and Leo Dronov scored for Oundle.

The other semi-final between Hampton and Spalding was postponed.

A goal for Malborne (blue) in an Under 12 League game against Stamford. Photo David Lowndes.

In the Under 12 League Cup, Division One leaders Nene Valley Black beat Nene Valley Orange of Division Two 10-0 as Haggai Peters and Harry Minney claimed hat-tricks.

In league action Sutton Bridge won the top-of-the-table Under 14 Division Four clash with Eye surprisingly easily as Sam Barwell hit a hat-trick in a 5-0 success.

And Malborne won the big game in Under 12 Division Three. The city side toppled leaders Stamford 4-3 to move up to second place.

Teddie Drabwell (2), Alex Turvey, Fiyin Adeseko and Fiyin Adeseko scored for Malborne with Eric Cavalho, Deacon Miller and Aleksander Szwejkowski replying for Stamford.

Action from Malborne U12s v Stamford (red). Photo David Lowndes.

Malborne are three points behind Stamford, but have a game in hand, while Crowland and Thorpe Wood are also in contention for the title.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

​City-based RTC (Regional Talent Centre) soared to the top of the Cambs Girls Under 15A Division in splendid style.

​The talented teenagers won 15-0 at bottom club Ely with Milena Jasiolek helping herself to seven goals. Isaura Sanchez hit a hat-trick with Neve Brackenbury, Bobbie Cook, Lexie McMenemy-Branch, Chloe Palmer and Matilda Weatherbed also on the scoresheet.

There was also a key win in the Under 14B Division for title-chasing local side D (Development) FC Lionesses.

They beat fellow high-fliers Leverington 2-1 to go second and move to within six points of leaders Godmanchester with two games in hand. Eva Fraser and Tilly Perry scored for the winners.

ICA Sports are also enjoying strong season at this level. They are now fourth after 6-0 home success over Haverhill. Aline Negrao and Miri Jacombs bagged a brace apiece with Ella Flanz and Emily Millman completing the scoring.

Netherton are second in the Under 14A Division after a 6-0 win in Haverhill, but Thorney have lost top spot in the Under 16B Division following a 1-1 draw in Huntingdon. Olivia Rees scored the Thorney goal.

