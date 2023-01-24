Pumas power past potential title rivals, some welcome respite for Rams, Peterborough Rangers bounce back to storm into county cup final

Whittlesey Athletic A score their second goal in a 6-2 win at FC Hampton Reserves (blue). Photo David Lowndes.

​The city side made it eight wins in 10 matches by inflicting just a second defeat of the season on Wisbech St Mary on the artificial surface at St John Fisher School.

Charlie Doe, Ryan Godley and Lewis Lawman scored the goals in a 3-2 win for the Pumas who have a six point advantage over second-placed Yaxley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yaxley, who have a game in hand, were also one of the few teams to see Sunday action. The young Cuckoos saw off Werrington Athletic 4-0 with goals from Marcel Klimowski, Tommy Heard, Oliver Unwin and Jayden Harrison.

Action from FC Hampton Reserves (blue) and Whittlesey Athletic A at Hampton Gardens School. Photo: David Lowndes.

In Under 16 Division One Stamford Red moved to within a point of leaders Crowland after beating them 4-1, but the Stamford Yellow team remain rooted to the bottom after a 9-0 reverse at Netherton for whom Taylor Binns and Quentin Seema both bagged hat-tricks.

Vasco Almeida hit a hat-trick as Holbeach moved to the top of Under 15 Division Three with a 6-0 success over Thurlby, but Holbeach dropped their first Under 18 Division One points of the season by drawing 2-2 at Stamford. Kelvin Ibeneme scored both Holbeach goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

​JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE

RTC joined Feeder at the top of Under 12 Division One following a 6-1 win over Blackstones. Christian Nywenya struck a hat-trick with Remy Poyner (2) and Zak Stafford also scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Valentine scored three, but finished on the losing side as Malborne lost 6-5 at Boston in Under 13 Division Three. Jayden McManus-Holt and Lennon White also scored for the city side.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was some weekend respite from a tough Premier Division season for Ramsey Town.

The Rams are winless in the top flight, but they took full advantage of a friendly League Cup draw to smash 10 past Division Two team Tydd Reserves. Alex Rothery (3) and Alec Pereira (2) did most of the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netherton United beat the Tydd first team 6-1 in an all top-flight tie with Evander Jose scoring twice.

Oundle Town won the only Premier Division match to take place. Riaz Hansraj and Nathan Rudman shared the goals in a 4-0 win at Leverington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Two Deeping United eased three points clear at the top with a 1-0 win over bottom club Whaplode Drove. James Russell claimed the second-half winner.

Third Division bottom club FC Hampton were beaten 6-2 by Whittlesey Athletic A for whom Mehan Eskikoy (2), Harry Barkess, Reece Campbell, Cameron Hibbins and Jack Brown scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in Division Four, Hampton stretched their lead at the top to seven points with a 5-1 win at Whaplode Drove Reserves.