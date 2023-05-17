Action from Park Farm Pumas v Peterborough Lions (black and white) in the Under 12 Hereward Cup Final. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The city side went into the final against Crowland at the ‘Field of Dreams’ in Whittlesey down in the dumps after failing to get the three points from their last game that would have seen them pip RTC to the league title.

But they rallied to fight out a 0-0 Cup Final draw with Crowland at the weekend before winning a penalty shootout 5-4.

Crowland’s consolation was a man of-the-match award for John Leader.

The Under 12 Hereward Cup Final was also played at the same venue and there was a 2-0 win for Division Four side Park Farm Pumas over Division Six side Peterborough Lions.

Lions won all 22 of their league games to win the title by 18 points, but the Pumas collected this trophy after a 2-0 win. Kaleb Barnard and Omotavo Dehinbo scored the goals, but Elijah Hedman of Lions was named man-of-the-match.

The last final of the season was an all Deeping Rangers affair between the Clarets and the Blues in the Under 13 League Cup decider.

The Clarets started the game as favourites as they are also contending strongly for the Division One title and they duly ran out 6-1 winners with goals from Sania Prochorova (2), Henry Randall (2), Finley Dalton and Ethan Brown.

Finlay Moorhouse replied for the Blues, while Ryan Abbey of the winning team was named man-of-the-match.

The Clarets now need to win their two games in hand to catch leaders Yaxley in the Division One table.

Yaxley moved six points clear with a 5-1 win at Werrington last weekend thanks to goals from Max Northwood (2), Callum Beebe, Joseph Faulkner and William Squires.

Park Farm Pumas are third and could still finish joint top as their final two games are against Deeping Rangers Clarets on Friday and Sunday.

There’s also a potential title decider between Deeping and Yaxley to arrange.

Thurlby won Under 12 Division Four with a 2-0 win over Hampton and Holbeach won Under 13 Division Four with a 5-3 win over Park Farm.

LADIES/GIRLS

Cardea Ladies have completed a terrific treble.

The city side won the Hunts Cup last month and now they’ve added a Cambs Womens League and Cup double.

Second half goals from top scorer Emma Pollard and Charlotte Moffatt sealed a 2-0 cup final success over Histon at St Neots Town FC.

And Histon’s suprise 1-0 defeat at Ketton in a Cambs Division One game at the weekend meant Cardea became uncatchable at the top of the table.

​Cardea have won 15 and lost just one of their 17 league games. They are due to complete their season at Cambridge University on Sunday.