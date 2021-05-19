Pride in Netherton United Under 18s despite a play-off final defeat in front of a big crowd at the Grange

Play-off action from Netherton United Under 18s (red) v Dereham Town. Photo: Carl Rumble.

The city youngsters failed to make their early dominance pay and succumbed to a solitary goal scored just past the half hour mark.

Netherton spurned two great opportunities to score in the first 10 minutes through poor decision making and then became embroiled in a physical contest which didn’t suit them against big and strong opponents.

Netherton enjoyed plenty of possession in the second-half, but created very little in front of a large, passionate crowd.

A strong tackle from a Netherton player in the play-off match against Dereham at the Grange. Photo: Carl Rumble.

The teams had finished all square at the top of the Under 18 Division forcing the play-off match.

Dereham now go on to play London-based opponents in a National semi-final next week.

Netherton boss Simon Roberts said: “Thanks to everyone who came to support the lads last night. There was a great crowd of 170 plus for an Under 18 game which is superb. The occasion got to some, and we just couldn’t get our game going, but credit to Dereham who deserved the win.

“Gutted for my boys, but they will learn from it and will have their day. I’m very proud of them all,”