​The city side claimed a first win in seven matches as late goals from midfielder Josh McCammon and striker Kaine Felix sealed a 2-0 win over Banbury United at PIMS Park on Saturday.

The win pushed Sports up to 21st in the table, just inside the relegation zone on goal difference, ahead of a home match against Southport on Saturday (3pm) and an away trip to Buxton next Tuesday (October 24).

Sports gave a debut to new signing Oisin Gallagher, a midfielder who moved on loan from League One side Lincoln City at the end of last week.

Joint Peterborough Sports manager Michael Gash (orange) battles for the ball against Banbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

"It wasn’t the best performance in terms of quality,” Gash admitted. “But the endeavour, the attitude, the desire and the workrate were all top drawer.

"We needed a win and we got the points because we kept going for 90 minutes. The lads were great in that respect and we should now take more confidence into another couple of tough matches.

"It’s a good sign to win when not at your best, but there were plenty of pleasing moments.

"Mark Jones was very composed to set up Josh for his goal and the finish was excellent right into the corner.

Matt Tootle (right) in action for Peterborough Sports against Banbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

"And then Kaine got his reward for running hard throughout the match with his first goal for the club.

"We also saw glimpses of the quality Oisin will bring. Once he settled down he did very well.

"The squad looks much better now. We’ve added players and others are coming back from injury.”

There was bad news for right-sided defender Matty Miles who was forced out of the Banbury game with a fractured foot which will keep him on the sidelines for a while, but Sports are confident they have options in that position.

Dan Jarvis is the most likely to step up, although Sports could switch Matt Tootle from the left and promote Cuba Mayer from the substitutes’ bench.

Experienced central defender Ryan Fryatt and key attacking player Jordan Nicholson are both close to a return from injury.

Southport are 12th and have climbed the table since former Morecamble and Rochdale manager Jim Bentley took over.