Josh McCammon is one of the midfielders that have been forced onto the wing in recent weeks. Photo: James Richardson.

Dion Sembie-Ferris was forced off in the 50th minute, which left boss Jimmy Dean with no natural wingers available given existing injuries to Spencer Keller and Jordan Nicholson.

Nicholson was named on the bench though and took part in the warm-up as he nears a return.

Sports then switched to a diamond formation as they chased a route back into the game after going 1-0 down. They were not helped by receiving a second yellow card for Dan Jarvis after he got into a shoving match with a Spennymoor player at a stoppage in play.

Maniche Sani popped up with an equaliser ten minutes from time though as Sports came from behind for the third match in a row to remain unbeaten in three- taking five points from nine in that time.

They remained 14th on 24 points and hope to welcome Nathan Fox back for the trip to Hereford on Tuesday (November 15).

Dean said: “When you go down to ten men, you definitely take a point but we were pushing for an equaliser. They had an opportunity to go 2-0 up and missed it, then we had three or four decent chances to do it. It felt like it was coming.

"In the second half, we switched to a diamond before the red card- I nearly did it at half time but with Dion going off.

"The wings are where all of our quality and pace is; that’s where the two goals came from against Bradford. I’ve got four wingers I can use and all four are unavailable. To play the way I want to play, I’ve got to play midfielders on the wing.

"The second yellow is just a bit of argy-bargy, just a pair of idiots. I don’t think the referee would send him off if he realised he already had a booking but the linesman came running over and he had no choice.

“I told Dan he was arguing for a ball that was always going to be theirs. He’s a lovely boy but he’s just not engaged his brain.

"The players really stick at it, we just need that bit of luck to go our way and the rub of the green.”

Hereford overtook Sports into 13th with victory over bottom side Telford on Saturday but have two games in had after their FA Cup run that took them all the way to the first round and a TV tie against Portsmouth.

They have ex-Posh million-pound man Tyrone Barnett in their ranks.

Dean added: “We look forward to it, it will be a good crowd there, it’s a great old English stadium. It’s something to really look forward to and it’s a game Posh used to enjoy.

It will be really, really tough though. They gave Portsmouth a good game down there, they beat Fylde down there and they have Tyrone Barnett- who is ex-Posh.

“They’re another side that’s full time and I find these midweek aways are when being full-time really comes into play.”