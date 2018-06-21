TRANSFER NEWS: Sunderland linked with Peterborough United defender

League One rivals Sunderland are believed to be interested in signing Peterborough United defender Jack Baldwin.

According to sources in the North East the club have made an enquiry and are planning to make a bid for the 24 year-old soon.

Baldwin has been attracting interest from Scottish Premier League sides Dundee and Aberdeen after being placed on the transfer list by Peterborough United last month. However, both of their moves for him have been below Posh’s valuation of the player.

Sunderland may now move in as they look to prepare for life in the third tier after being relegated.

Baldwin joined Posh in 2014 from Hartlepool United. A move back to the North-East could now be on the cards.