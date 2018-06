Adil Nabi has had his Peterborough United contract cancelled by mutual consent and is now free to join a new club.

Nabi (24) signed for Posh in January 2016, by then-manager Graham Westley, from Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

He made just four Posh appearances - the last one in November 2016.

A club statement said: “We thank Adil for all his efforts since being a Posh player and we wish him all the best as he continues his footballing career away from the ABAX Stadium.”