Tomlin return to Peterborough United is now imminent

Peterborough United transfer target Lee Tomlin hopes to complete his return to the club tomorrow (January 8).

Sky Sports have today reported Tomlin will join on loan from Premier League side Cardiff City until the end of the season (January 7).

Ane the player appeared to confirm a story originally broken by the Peterborough Telegraph before Christmas on his personal Twitter account.

Tomlin stated: “Not officially signed for Posh, but tomorrow hopefully. Can’t wait hopefully all good things again.”

Tomlin was originally signed by Posh from Rushden & Diamonds in August 2010 and helped the club to promotion from League One that season, scoring 11 goals.

He went on to make 156 appearances for Posh, scoring 43 goals including a hat-trick in a 7-1 Championship win over Ipswich.

Posh have yet to confirm the deal. A contractual wrangle between player and club is believed to have delayed the move.