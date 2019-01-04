Three Peterborough United players leave the club on loan

Have your say

Three Peterborough United players have left the club on loan today (January 4).

Teenage striker Idris Kanu has joined National League side Boreham Wood for the rest of the season, while youngsters Lewis Freestone and Morgan Penfold have joined Evo Stik Southern League side Bedford Town for a month.

Kanu (19) joined Posh from Aldershot in August, 2017, but has made just one Football League start for the club at Portsmouth on the final day of last season,

Kanu joined League Two side Port Vale on loan at the start of this season, but started just three games, scoring one goal.

Left-back Freestone (19) has made eight Football League appearances for Posh, the last in a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Rochdale in April. He has been on loan at struggling National North Division side Nuneaton this season.

Penfold (20) has made one substitute appearance for Posh.