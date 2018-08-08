Three new faces is Peterborough United’s transfer deadline day target, while Championship interest in Maddison hots up

Peterborough United could have three new faces in their first-team squad for Saturday’s League One trip to Rochdale (August 11).

The club were today (August 8) deep in talks with two possible permanent signings, while working on a loan deal with a third player.

Key Posh men in transfer negotiations, director of fotball Barry Fry (left) and manager Steve Evans.

That loan deal would include a commitment to sign the player on a permanent basis.

Posh manager Steve Evans is hoping to sign two strikers and a centre-back ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline of 5pm.

“We are still talking to our number one striker target of the summer,” Evans revealed. “And we are talking to two other players. Ideally we want to avoid loans, but Football League rules say we can take a player on loan and at the same time put through paperwork committing us to take the player on a permanent basis later in the season.

“We might have to wave a magic wand to get all three deals done, but (director of football) Barry Fry and the chairman have been working their socks off to make things happen.”

Meanwhile wantaway Posh winger Marcus Maddison faces an anxious transfer deadline day as he waits to secure a dream move to the Championship.

It’s understood Posh are in negotiations with two Championship clubs who have triggered Maddison’s £2.5 million release clause.

West Brom’s interest in the 24 year-old is believed to have waned, but the likes of Reading, Blackburn and Leeds have all been linked with Maddison this summer.

One major betting site listed Reading as 2/1 to land Maddison this afternnon, with Blackburn at 4/1 and Leeds at 5/1.

Blackburn splashed out almost £2 million to sign striker Adam Armstrong earlier this week, but they still have transfer money available.

Before Posh played at Ewood Park last season, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray described Maddison as ‘a wonderful talent’.

Posh refused to reveal the clubs interested in Maddison, but they are keen to do a deal as the player has made it clear he is desperate to leave the ABAX Stadium after a four-year spell.