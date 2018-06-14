This is when League One 2018/19 fixtures announced, all Peterborough United fans need to know

While it only feels like the 2017/18 season ended yesterday, it is almost time for Peterborough United fans to discover when they’ll play fallen giants Sunderland and the other 22 League One sides.

The Premier League fixtures for the 2018/19 season were released today, with champions Man City beginning their title defence away at Arsenal.

But for Posh fans the wait to find out who they will be playing on the opening day of the season goes on for another week.



The League One 2018/19 fixtures will be unveiled next Thursday at 9am by the EFL, so keep that date in your diary.



It is exciting times for Posh fans with seven new signings already through the door.



Barnsley, Burton and Sunderland have all dropped down to League One for the 2018/19 season after being relegated from the Championship, while Accrington Stanley, Coventry City, Luton Town and Wycombe Wanders were all promoted from League Two last season.



The League One season is set to kick off on Saturday, August 4, and the regular season is scheduled to end on May 4, 2019, with the playoffs following that.



New changes to the transfer window will also come into force during the 2018/19 season with the summer window set to close five days after the start of the season on Thursday, August 9 - instead of at the end of the month.



Clubs will however still be able to make loan signings until August 31.



Goalline technology will also be used for the first time during the League One and League Two playoff semi-finals and final at the end of the season.