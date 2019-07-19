The Peterborough United record held by George Boyd that’s unlikely to ever get broken
Peterborough United re-signed George Boyd this week and he returns with some impressive stats to his name including a Posh record that is unlikely to be broken any time soon.
The Peterborough Telegraph recounts his career in numbers....
1. One hat-trick
George scored one Posh hat-trick in an 8-2 win over Accrington Stanley at London Road in January, 2008.
Joe Dent/theposh.com.
2. One Posh red card
George was sent off once in his Posh career in the first-half of a League One game at home to Brighton following an off-the-ball incident with Ashley Barnes in October, 2010.
Joe Dent/theposh.com.
3. Two Scotland international caps
George, from Kent, played twice for Scotland, making his debut in Serbia in 2013 and playing his final game against NIgeria the following year. He's pictured at training with Russell Martin, also an ex-Posh player.
PA
PA Wire
4. Five promotions
George has won three promotions with Posh and one each with Hull and Burnley.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
