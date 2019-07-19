George Boyd with Posh chairman Daragh MacAnthony (centre) and Darren Ferguson (left). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Peterborough United record held by George Boyd that’s unlikely to ever get broken

Peterborough United re-signed George Boyd this week and he returns with some impressive stats to his name including a Posh record that is unlikely to be broken any time soon.

The Peterborough Telegraph recounts his career in numbers....

George scored one Posh hat-trick in an 8-2 win over Accrington Stanley at London Road in January, 2008.

1. One hat-trick

George was sent off once in his Posh career in the first-half of a League One game at home to Brighton following an off-the-ball incident with Ashley Barnes in October, 2010.

2. One Posh red card

George, from Kent, played twice for Scotland, making his debut in Serbia in 2013 and playing his final game against NIgeria the following year. He's pictured at training with Russell Martin, also an ex-Posh player.

3. Two Scotland international caps

George has won three promotions with Posh and one each with Hull and Burnley.

4. Five promotions

