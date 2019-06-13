The best League One signings of the summer so far
League One clubs have been active in the transfer market since the end of last season.
But who has done the best business? Alan Swann counts down to his number one...
1. John-Joe O'Toole
10 From Northampton to Burton Albion. Aggressive midfielder who should improve under Nigel Clough.
2. Carlton Morris
9 From Norwich City to Rotherham United. Striker who had a good season with Shrewsbury at this level recently.
3. Jordan Bowery
8 From Crewe to MK Dons. Attacking midfielder who played in the Premier League for Aston Villa.
4. Mark Little
7 From Bolton to Bristol Rovers. Ex-Posh right-back, one of the best in the club's history.
