SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Peterborough United will be in a play-off place by tea-time on Saturday, Phil’s my hero, obnoxious Aussies and the worst managerial change of all time

Anyone else got a good feeling about Posh now?

I reckon Posh will be in a League One play-off place by tea-time on Saturday (March 10).

The great Phil Mickelson is still going strong.

And freed from the restraints placed on them by the previous management I fully expect the players to provide a lot of fun at the ABAX Stadium between now and the end of the campaign.

If Posh fail, and a horrible run of away games makes me think a top six finish is still unlikely, it won’t be because they have played timid, scared football.

I’m sure I speak for many Posh fans by hoping for wins, but also by accepting disappointing results as long as the players leave nothing on the field.

I suspect under new manager Steve Evans that will be a given. Good luck to him and the squad.

PHIL’S MY HERO

I love watching Phil Mickelson play golf, someone who doesn’t rely on pounding drives 400 yards to get into contention. He was thought to be a fading force for that very reason. In fact he hadn’t won an event for almost five years until pipping form man Justin Thomas in a play-off in a World Golf Championship event last weekend. Bravo!

AUSSIES ARE STILL OBNOXIOUS

The Australian cricketers are challenging the Team Sky cycling outfit for the ‘most obnoxious team’ in sport title. And that will always be the case while David Warner is around.

The word ‘sledging’ doesn’t accurately convey the sinister, humourless and downright nasty comments that travel back and forth between international teams these days.

And while umpires are too scared to act, as they were in the last Australian Test match in South Africa when Warner started chirping, it’s an embarrassing problem that won’t go away.

WORST SACKING OF ALL-TIME

Has there ever been a worse decision than the one by Sheffield Wednesday to sack Carlos Carvalho as their manager earlier this season? As Wednesday slide down the Championship table, Carvalho has been busy steering Swansea to Premier League survival.