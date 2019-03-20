Stevens strikes again but Peterborough United throw away a big lead

Free-scoring Peterborough United striker Mathew Stevens claimed two more goals for the reserve team today (March 19).
But it wasn’t enough to deliver a win as visitors Bristol Rovers fought back from a 4-1 half-time deficit to draw 4-4.
Isaac Buckley-Ricketts set up the opening goal for Stevens after 15 minutes before George Cooper made it 2-0 five minutes later following a Luke Strachan pass.
Rovers pulled a goal back on 27 minutes, but under 16 player Connor Peters headed home a corner for 3-1 10 minutes before the break.
Stevens latched onto a Cooper through ball for 4-1 just before the interval, but Rovers scored three unanswered goals in the second-half to claim a draw.
It could have worse for Posh as young goalkeeper Josh Allen saved a penalty.
Posh: Allen, Fosu, Peters, Garner, Strachan, Barker, Buckley-Ricketts, Lyon, Cooper, Stevens, Penfold.