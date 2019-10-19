Steve Evans says Peterborough United were fortunate to beat his Gillingham side

Peterborough United were lucky to leave Priestfield with a 2-1 win according to Gillingham manager Steve Evans.

The former Posh boss praised a stunning goal from his old player Joe Ward and re-iterated his desire to see his local club win promotion back to the Championship, but he was gutted to see his side beaten by ‘a wonder strike and a penalty’.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans suggests Posh are timewasting to the match referee. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mo Eisa scored from the spot and Posh then weathered some late pressure after Gillingham had pulled a goal back 10 minutes from time.

“I don’t need to tell an experienced and good manager like Darren Ferguson that he has been fortunate,” Evans stated.

“I think in every area, if you look at the stats, we were by far the better team.

“We had 16-17 efforts on goal and five or six on target. Several of our off target shots should have been on target as well.

“We were on top in the first half. They started brightly for 10 minutes, but our young full-back slips and that allows Joe Ward to come inside and we know Joe, we know what he is capable of. He is a brilliant young man. He puts it into the stanchion and we have to take that.

“At half-time we said: ‘let’s be in the game on 70 minutes,’ and put the pressure on Peterborough, they are the ones fighting to be in that top group.

“But we gave away a clear penalty by someone putting his hands up in the penalty area, something I wouldn’t expect a 10 year-old to do.

“The referee saw it which was a shame because it was about all he did see all afternoon.

“They were then comfortable for 10 minutes, but we made some subs, changed the shape and then really took it to them

“We got a goal back and how we have not scored from three or four half-chances after that is beyond me. We certainly should have scored with a free header from a corner and if that goes in I fancy we win the game.

“Our goalkeeper summed it up, saying ‘I have been beaten by a wonder strike and a penalty and I haven’t had another save to make’. That makes it tough to take.

“But good luck to Peterborough. I hope they go up and they can rest assured we will give all the other promotion challengers as hard a game as we gave them.”

Posh remain third, three points behind leaders Ipswich Town who play at Accrington Stanley tomorrow (October 20, noon).

Gillingham are 16th, three points clear of the relegation zone.