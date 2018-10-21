Skipper calls for Peterborough United fast start as they attempt to turn around home form against Fleetwood Town

Captain Alex Woodyard wants his Peterborough United players to come out of the blocks quickly as they attempt to turn around their home form against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

Posh lost 1-0 to Accrington Stanley yesterday (Saturday, October 20) after conceding to an 11th minute Sean McConville strike.

The result made it five home games in a row without a win, with second place Posh only taking the lead in one of those fixtures - twice in a 2-2 draw against Blackpool.

Posh had chances to score against Stanley, with League One’s joint top scorer Matt Godden shooting wide six minutes from time when well placed inside the area.

But a second straight blank in front of the home fans means Posh have only won twice in the league at the ABAX this season, both times in August

In both of those games they came racing out of the block - scoring twice against Bristol Rovers after 26 minutes, and three times against Luton Town after 36 minutes.

And Woodyard wants to see Posh strike first when they take on Joey Barton’s Fleetwood.

Speaking after the Accrington defeat, he said: “The players are disappointed. We’re at home not winning games. We’re relying heavily on our away form. I suppose when you go one-nil down so early in the game you’re trying to climb a mountain.

“We created chances, we loaded their box, and on another day we would have scored.

“You would have put your house on Matt Godden scoring, but we can’t just rely on Matty scoring that goal - it’s a 90 minute game.

“They scored against the run of play, then we got on top and didn’t manage to score.

“We dominated the ball in the second-half and kept them pinned in, but the ball just didn’t fall for us.

“We’re still second in the league and we can’t be too down, but we can’t just rely on our away form. We’ve got to get to grips and start putting performances in and start winning games at home.

“It’s very disappointing as fans are coming out to watch and support us, and it’s sad and a shame that we’re sending them home with a defeat.

“Away from home we seem to be more free-flowing. We seem to be creating chances, we seem to be scoring, the play's a lot more fluent. We’ve just got to take that away form into our home games, and there's no better way than putting it right on Tuesday night.

“We’ve got to get back to getting the first goal. If you can get the first goal in a game it’s a lot easier. When you concede early on in a game it’s very hard against League One teams. They’re good sides.”