Serhat could start for Peterborough United who are set to keep the same formation for the visit of Bolton Wanderers

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson could stick with the formation that served his side so well in last weekend’s draw at Portsmouth for the League One home match with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday (December 14).

Ferguson believes the 3-4-1-2 formation suited the players at his disposal at Fratton Park and as Joe Ward is the only definite addition to that squad it could be a case of same again, albeit with a the odd tweak in personnel.

Ward is a contender to play at right wing-back with Nathan Thompson switching to centre-back as Ferguson wants to play as positively as possible against the team rooted to the bottom of the League One table.

Idris Kanu could also move from the number 10 role to right wing-back to enable Serhat Tasdemir, who was impressive as a substitute at Portsmouth, to make his first Football League start.

“I like the formation,” Ferguson added. “And the players enjoyed it last weekend.

“I did feel the system would suit the players I had available and so it proved. Idris Kanu and Dan Butler in particular were outstanding and Serhat Tasdemir was very good when he came on.

“It could certainly work in a home match although I might switch a couple of players around to make sure we play on the front foot. We have enough versatility.”

Posh have played with a midfield diamond in almost every home game this season and they haven’t lost at London Road since the opening day of the campaign.