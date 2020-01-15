Second Championship club given permission to talk to Marcus Maddison who has turned down Charlton’s initial contract offer

A second Championship club has been given permission to talk to Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation today (January 16) without naming the club. Blackburn, Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Derby are among the clubs to have shown an interest in Maddison.

Maddison had already travelled to meet Charlton manager Lee Bowyer on Monday after the London club triggered the £2.5 million buyout clause in the player’s contract. Maddison then returned to train with Posh on Tuesday (January 14).

Posh paid non-league Gateshead £250,000 for Maddison in August, 2014. That outlay has risen to £500,000 thanks to goal and appearance bonuses.

Posh also subsequently bought out the sell-on clause in Maddison’s original deal, one that would have entitled Gateshead to 20 per cent of any future profit on the player.