Revealed! FIFA 20 ratings for EVERY Peterborough United player
The FIFA 20 release date is edging closer and players across the country will be eager to find out how they are rated in the newest edition of the game.
Ratings have been leaked from FUTHead with Marcus Maddison Peterborough United's highest-rated player... Click and scroll through the pages to see how each Posh player ranks...
1. Christy Pym - 65
66 DIV | 63 HAN | 65 KIC | 69 REF | 48 SPE | 64 POS
2. Aaron Chapman
66 DIV | 60 HAN | 57 KIC | 65 REF | 32 SPE | 62 POS
3. Conor O'Malley - 60
60 DIV | 59 HAN | 61 KIC | 63 REF | 41 SPE | 59 POS
4. Frazer Blake Tracy - 55
59 PAC | 24 SHO | 39 PAS | 52 DRI | 53 DEF | 55 PHY
