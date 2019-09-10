Revealed! FIFA 20 ratings for EVERY Peterborough United player

Ratings have been leaked from FUTHead with Marcus Maddison Peterborough United's highest-rated player... Click and scroll through the pages to see how each Posh player ranks...

1. Christy Pym - 65 66 DIV | 63 HAN | 65 KIC | 69 REF | 48 SPE | 64 POS Joe Dent other Buy a Photo

2. Aaron Chapman 66 DIV | 60 HAN | 57 KIC | 65 REF | 32 SPE | 62 POS Joe Dent other Buy a Photo

3. Conor O'Malley - 60 60 DIV | 59 HAN | 61 KIC | 63 REF | 41 SPE | 59 POS Getty Buy a Photo

4. Frazer Blake Tracy - 55 59 PAC | 24 SHO | 39 PAS | 52 DRI | 53 DEF | 55 PHY Joe Dent other Buy a Photo

View more