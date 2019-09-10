How Peterborough United's players rank on FIFA 20

Revealed! FIFA 20 ratings for EVERY Peterborough United player

The FIFA 20 release date is edging closer and players across the country will be eager to find out how they are rated in the newest edition of the game.

Ratings have been leaked from FUTHead with Marcus Maddison Peterborough United's highest-rated player... Click and scroll through the pages to see how each Posh player ranks...

66 DIV | 63 HAN | 65 KIC | 69 REF | 48 SPE | 64 POS

1. Christy Pym - 65

66 DIV | 63 HAN | 65 KIC | 69 REF | 48 SPE | 64 POS
Joe Dent
other
Buy a Photo
66 DIV | 60 HAN | 57 KIC | 65 REF | 32 SPE | 62 POS

2. Aaron Chapman

66 DIV | 60 HAN | 57 KIC | 65 REF | 32 SPE | 62 POS
Joe Dent
other
Buy a Photo
60 DIV | 59 HAN | 61 KIC | 63 REF | 41 SPE | 59 POS

3. Conor O'Malley - 60

60 DIV | 59 HAN | 61 KIC | 63 REF | 41 SPE | 59 POS
Getty
Buy a Photo
59 PAC | 24 SHO | 39 PAS | 52 DRI | 53 DEF | 55 PHY

4. Frazer Blake Tracy - 55

59 PAC | 24 SHO | 39 PAS | 52 DRI | 53 DEF | 55 PHY
Joe Dent
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6