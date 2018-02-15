PREVIEW: Peterborough United require a ruthless streak

Peterborough United goalkeeper Jonathan Bond admits a ruthless streak is required to get into the League One play-off places.

Back-to-back draws at Gillingham and at home to Scunthorpe have left Posh in 10th place. They led in both matches, but failed to see them out to make it 19 points dropped from winning positions this season.

Former Posh striker Kyle Vassell scores the only goal of the game for Blackpool at the ABAX Stadium in November.

Bond accepts that can’t continue. A winning run throughout the rest of February and into March is now imperative.

A trip to a Blackpool side boosted by a shock win at title favourites Wigan on Tuesday is first on the agenda.

“Every win is going to be crucial from now on,” Bond stated. “We know what we need to do and hopefully we can achieve that.

“We need to be a little more ruthless. We have some experienced players, but in the main we are a young team and we need to learn how to kill the game.

“The game always seems to be alive when we play and in this league anything can happen at any time.

“In the main, our displays have been encouraging, but we know we need to go on a run now as we enter the final few months of the season.

“We played well at Gillingham last weekend and there were lots to take from the performance against Scunthorpe, but we need to start picking up wins as a good February and March sets you up nicely for the run-in.

“Maybe some supporters will have come away from these last two games disappointed that we have only picked up two points and of course as players, we are always disappointed not to take maximum points, but there is a positive atmosphere around the dressing room.

“We know we are a good side and we are working hard to improve further.

“We need to turn encouraging performances into wins now though.”

The Blackpool match is one of three games in a row against teams in the bottom half of the table before a trip to League One leaders Shrewsbury on March 3. Posh host AFC Wimbledon and Walsall after the trip to the seaside.

Posh only five points behind Bradford City who have played two games more.

The March fixtures also include games against promotion-chasing rivals Charlton, Oxford United, Bristol Rovers and Rotherham United.