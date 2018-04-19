PREVIEW: Peterborough United out to cause a shock as manager says only a fool would write them off

Steve Evans insists his side can cause one of the shocks of the League One season live on television tonight (April 19).

Posh travel to automatic promotion favourites Blackburn Rovers having lost their last two matches to face a team unbeaten since early February and who boast the best home record in the division.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli won't be in action at Ewood Park.

Posh will be without top centre-back Ryan Tafazolli and star winger Marcus Maddison faces a late fitness test, but manager Evans is confident about his side’s chances.

“It’s been a League One season of twists and turns and many shocks,” Evans stated. “And there’s no reason why we can’t deliver a big performance and get a result few think will happen.

“We’re up against a quality side with great players and a top manager, but we can put on a show for the TV cameras and come back with a win.

“At least four points from this game and the game at Shrewsbury (Tuesday, April 24) is the aim.

Posh star Marcus Maddison faces a fitness test ahead of the Blackburn match.

A win tonight would move Posh back into the play-off places.

Tafazolli won’t be risked again this season unless Posh are still in the promotion hunt on the final day of the campaign.

“We have our backs to the wall for sure,” Evans admitted. “It’s not been a great week for us, but with four games to go we are still in the fight and we are determined to prove everyone wrong.

“You’d be a fool to write anyone out of the play-off race as teams are swapping places every week.

“We now have ground to make up, but we are more than capable of doing it. Strange results happen at this time of the year as pressure does funny things to people.

“We have a management team who has been there and done it though and that experience will come in useful.

“When I was at Rotherham we came from nowhere to win our final six games and get into the automatic promotion places on the final day.

“When the going gets tough you have to get back into the trenches and fight for everything and that’s what we will be doing for the rest of the season, starting tonight.

“Blackburn were a bit of a mess when they came down, but manager Tony Mowbray knows what he’s doing.

“He had a good squad to start with, but he added it to very cleverly in January.

“They have a lot of quality attacking players, but we have League One’s top scorer and plenty of other talent to back him up.”

Maddison’s sprained ankle has improved considerably this week, but he is still far from certain to take part at Ewood Park. Defensive midfielder Anthony Grant is expected to return to the starting line-up.