Pompey end interest in Peterborough United striker

Peterborough United striker Matt Godden won’t be moving to Portsmouth as the South Coast cub have officially ended their interest in the 27 year-old.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has decided the £750,000 price tag on Godden is too high. Posh had rejected a Pompey bid of £500,000 in May.

Jackett told The Portsmouth News: “It was a verbal bid (for Godden), I phoned Darren Ferguson and discussed it with him, that was six weeks ago.

“We haven’t put in another bid and no we are not going back for him.

“We discussed it and the price was too high.

“It’s just about their valuation and where we were. Fair enough to Peterborough, I totally respect that.

“I did phone Darren – but we haven’t visited it since then and won’t be going back.”

Pompey signed forward Ellis Harrison from Ipswich earlier this week.

Godden has told Posh he wants regular first-team football, but hasn’t been placed on the transfer list.

Posh are expected to use Ivan Toney and record signing Mo Eisa a first-choice forward line.