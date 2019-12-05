Pompey boss Jackett desperate to extend winning run against Peterborough United

Have your say

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is eyeing extending yet another lengthy winning streak as his side begin to hit top form – and they will be targeting a seventh straight victory when they host Peterborough United this weekend.

Pompey’s 2-1 Leasing.com Trophy win over Northampton Town on Tuesday night made it six straight succeses in all competitions.

Jackett has made a habit of registering long runs of victories during his two-and-a-half year reign as Fratton Park boss.

Last season, his team twice equalled the club record of eight-consecutive wins – from November to December 2018 and then March to April 2019.

Pompey have the opportunity of reaching seven for this term when third-placed Posh visit on Saturday.

And Jackett is keen for his team to maintain their winning streak.

Asked about the run of victories, the Pompey boss said: “Long may it continue. Saturday is a big game and we are really looking forward to that and are focused.

“We are in a period with Rotherham, Peterborough and Ipswich games.

“They are all big players in League One and we have them at home, so our focus is on that.

“As a group, we showed a good attitude against Northampton on Tuesday and that’s a big thing.

“That win will help our confidence and we will have to keep looking forward.

“You have to earn confidence and in the end nothing beats hard work, you have to graft at it.

“We think, in terms of the squad, there is some balance, some attitude in the group, and some determination, which you do need to be successful.

“And we’ll be looking to continue winning matches.”

Since November 5, in all competitions Pompey have beaten Southend United, Harrogate Town, Rochdale, Rotherham United, Altrincham and now the Cobblers.