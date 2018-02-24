PLAYER VERDICTS: A struggle individually and collectively for Peterborough United’s players

Peterborough United struggled individually and collectively for most of today’s (February 24) drab 1-1 League One draw against AFC Wimbledon at the ABAX Stadium.

Teenager Lewis Freestone was solid on his first appearance of the season, but there was precious little else to get excited about.

Lewis Freestone on the ball for Posh against Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jonathan Bond: No chance of stopping the Wimbledon goal and had very little else to do in a poor quality game 6

Liam Shephard: Always puts in a hard-working shift in. Defended okay, but there was little sign of any quality going forward. Substituted as soon as Posh fell behind 5.5

Lewis Freestone: His first appearance of the season and right up against it as he was in direct opposition to star visiting player Lyle Taylor. He did okay though and Taylor only scored when he moved into a central position 6

Jack Baldwin: It was a madcap personal display from the skipper whose ferocious tackling was accompanied by some poor distribution and some poor judgement of long balls. Tried to get his teammates going, but he was saved from conceding a penalty by an assistant referee’s flag in the first-half and could well have been sent off in the final minute 5

Marcus Maddison in action for Posh against Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: Wasn’t playing with his usual command before he went off at half-time with a suspected hamstring injury. Often forced to lump it out of defence and didn’t always do it accurately 5

Anthony Grant: Rarely passed to a teammate before his halftime substitution. Slows the game down too much when Posh need to up their tempo 4

Chris Forrester: Emerged from a quiet first-half to play pretty well, compared to others at least. Started the move for the Posh equaliser, but should have scored with a second-half header and woefully weak in the tackle 5.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: He still looks a bag of nerves and in the first-half he didn’t appear to appreciate his position. Better after the break, but he needs to keep things simple. He’s quick and he has a decent shot on him 5

Marcus Maddison: He scored a fine equaliser and he set up a virtual open goal for Danny Lloyd, but he was dismal for most of the game. Constantly crossed into the goalkeeper’s hands when in dangerous positions and it was his weak pass that led to the Wimbledon goal. Showed why he should never be substituted though 4.5

Danny Lloyd: He’s a big trier, but this was one of those days when little came off for him. He passed poorly, made some bad decisions and he missed a sitter at 0-0 4

Jack Marriott: It was hard not to feel sorry for him before the break as he was fed a succession of long balls and asked to fight for them alone. He improved with the arrival of a strike partner at the break and his pass for the equaliser was the best moment of Posh quality in the match 5.5

Substitutes

Omar Bogle: (for Grant, 46 mins) He’s not very convincing, but he at least made the home defence work a bit once he’d warmed yp 5.5

Steven Taylor: (for Tafazolli, 46 mins) One fine tackle on the edge of the Posh area late on, but it was otherwise a struggle 5

Junior Morias: (for Shephard, 76 mins)

Joe Ward: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Michael Doughty: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).