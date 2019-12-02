Player ratings from Peterborough United's 3-0 FA Cup win over Dover Athletic
Ivan Toney's wonderful goal was the highlight of a game that never really caught fire at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday.
Posh were deserved winners against their National League opponents, but they made life a lot harder for themselves than they needed to.
1. Christy Pym... 6
Didn't have too much to do, but when he was called into action he reacted well. Safe handling all game
2. Nathan Thompson... 6
A solid enough defensive performance, but the right-back didn't get involved enough going forward. Played out closing stages as central defender
3. Frankie Kent... 6
Another goal for the central defender, who finished well from Marcus Maddison's near post corner. A few shaky moments in defence, but played part in another clean sheet
4. Mark Beevers...7
Dominant showing from the big central defender, who never gave the Dover frontline of Modeste and Rigg a sniff throughout
