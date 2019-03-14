Peterborough United win Bennett appeal, but are charged by the FA over the conduct of their players who contested the bad decision which saw Bennett sent off in the first place!

Peterborough United have won their appeal against the red card shown to centre-back Rhys Bennett in Tuesday’s League One defeat at AFC Wimbledon (March 12).

But Posh have now been hit by an FA charge of failing to control their players in the aftermath of the incident. Bennett was dismissed by referee Ollie Yates after conceding a penalty four minutes from time from which Wimbledon scored the only goal of the game.

The FA tweeted the charge. It read: “It is alleged Peterborough United failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 86th minute of the fixture.”

Posh have yet to comment, but Bennett will now be available for the crunch League One game against Coventry at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (March 16).

Yates was condemned by Oxford manager Karl Robinson last weekend after failing to award his side a penalty in a game at Gillingham. Robinson suggested Yates should be sacked.