Peterborough United will prioritise a trip to Luton over a possible trip to Wembley

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans admits he is prepared to sacrifice progress in the Checkatrade Trophy in order to maintaim the club’s place in the League One play-off places.

Posh are just two wins from a return trip to Wembley for the final of a competition they won in 2014, but their quarter-final trip to League One leaders Portsmouth (January 22) is sandwiched between tough league games at second-placed Luton (January 19) and at home to fourth-placed Charlton (January 26).

Posh clambered back into the top six with a home win over Rochdale last weekend.

“I won’t be sending the first team to Portsmouth,” Evans admitted. “That game is by far away the third priority of the next three matches. We have two tough matches coming up and I won’t be sending the team to the south coast in between.

“We all know our priority is to win promotion this season, but that’s not to say we won’t be competitive at Fratton Park.

“We have a lot of good players not currently seeing much action. Portsmouth are in the same boat as us anyway. They will be prioritising their League games as well.”

Striker Matt Godden and centre-back Rhys Bennett are among those who expected to take part in a private friendly away from home today (January 15). Evans will watch that game before travelling to Luton to watch their third round FA Cup replay against Sheffield Wednesday at Kenilworth Road.

Posh have been fielding strong sides in the Checkatrade Trophy this season. Portsmouth made 10 changes ahead of their last 16 win at Southend in the last round.