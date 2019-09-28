Peterborough United were hanging on at the end according to AFC Wimbledon boss

AFC Wimbledon caretaker-manager Glyn Hodges felt Peterborough United were hanging on for their 3-2 win at the end of a pulsating match at the Weston Homes Stadium today (September 28).

The Dons have failed to win in any competition this season and saw manager Wally Downes charged with betting breaches this week, leading to him being suspended by the club.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United takes on Anthony Wordsworth and Scott Wagstaff of AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And despite second-half goals from substitutes Mitch Pinnock and Anthony Wordsworth they continued their run of losing every away match after two goals from Mo Eisa and a great Marcus Maddison strike made it five wins in eight for Posh.

Hodges said: “It was an end-to-end game full of chances. A few individual errors have cost us as they have all season.

“We were punished. If you give their their two front players (Eisa and Ivan Toney) and Maddison a chance they will take it.

“But I was pleased with our efforts - we didn’t give up. We really took it to them and I thought they were hanging on at times.

“The players have responded well this week. The sessions were good, they came in and were bright.

“I’ve been in football a long time and it’s the first time a manager’s been suspended when I’ve been involved, but the players have come in and sometimes it’s a new lease of life for some who have been out the team and think they’ve got a chance again.

“Everybody was at it Thursday and Friday and it was a tough selection for the team.”