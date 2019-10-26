Peterborough United v. Coventry City LIVE: Posh rescue a point with a 95th-minute equaliser Frankie Kent is all smiles at full-time after scoring his first Posh goal against Accrington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Peterborough United came from behind twice to rescue a point from a 2-2 draw with Coventry City at the Weston Homes Stadium. Mo Eisa struck the second equaliser in the 95th-minute with the last kick of the game. Ex-Peterborough United striker desperate to play against Posh for Coventry and his manager expects a high-quality contest against the table-toppers