Peterborough United under 18s intend to impress in their FA Youth Cup tie at the ABAX Stadium

Peterborough United intend to thrive under the pressure of playing in front a relatively big crowd in their FA Youth Cup tie against Luton at the ABAX Stadium tonight (Novem ber 6, 7pm)

Posh host the Hatters in a second round tie just three days after losing 5-1 at home to the same oppistion in a Midland Youth Alliance League game. That win moved Luton three places and six points above Posh in the table.

Posh Under 18 manager Matthew Etherington said: “Luton are a good side with strong attacking players, but I am confident we can hurt them as well.

“It’s a big night for our players. There should be a good crowd in and among those watching will be those who make decisions on the players’ futures.

“I reckon my lads will thrive in front of the bigger crowd so I hope the Posh fans turn up in good numbers. I believe we are on the right path apart from one or two results.

“We have been getting used to the surroundings and the pitch at the ABAX and the playing surface uis unbelievably good. I want the players to express themselves and to enjoy themselves.”

Posh beat non-league Hullbridge Sports 2-0 in a first round tie last week. Star midfielder Harrison Burrows could return to the Posh squad tonight.