Peterborough United to travel to League One leaders in Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final

Marcus Maddison scores for Posh at Stamford Bridge.
Marcus Maddison scores for Posh at Stamford Bridge.
0
Have your say

Peterborough United will play Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Posh will travel to the League One leaders in week commencing Monday, January 21.

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh at Chelsea.

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh at Chelsea.

It’s a third successive away draw for Posh who have already won at Exeter and at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea Under 21s.

Posh won 3-1 at Chelsea thanks to second half goals from Siriki Dembele, Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison.

Pompey won 2-1 at Posh in a League One match in September.

Full draw: Portsmouth v POSH, Bristol Rovers v Port Vale, Sunderland v Manchester City Under 21s, Bury v Oxford.