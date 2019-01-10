Peterborough United to travel to League One leaders in Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final

Have your say

Peterborough United will play Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Posh will travel to the League One leaders in week commencing Monday, January 21.

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh at Chelsea.

It’s a third successive away draw for Posh who have already won at Exeter and at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea Under 21s.

Posh won 3-1 at Chelsea thanks to second half goals from Siriki Dembele, Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison.

Pompey won 2-1 at Posh in a League One match in September.

Full draw: Portsmouth v POSH, Bristol Rovers v Port Vale, Sunderland v Manchester City Under 21s, Bury v Oxford.