Peterborough United to take on League One basement club or another National League team in second round of the FA Cup

Peterborough United will host League One rivals Bradford City or National League Aldershot in the second round of the FA Cup which was drawn tonight (November 12).

Posh host bottom-of-the-table Bradford in League One this Saturday (November 17).

Posh have never played Bradford in an FA Cup tie. They have played Aldershot once, a 2-1 win in 1953.

Bradford host Aldershot in their first round replay next Tuesday (November 20).

The second round ties are scheduled to take place between November 30-December 3.

Posh coasted to a 3-1 first round win at National League Bromley on Saturday (November 10).

Full draw: Mansfield or Charlton v Chorley or Doncaster, Sutton or Slough v Gillingham or Hartlepool, Rochdale v Portsmouth, Walsall v Sunderland, Accrington Stanley v Ebbsfleet or Cheltenham, Morecambe or FC Halifax Town v AFC Wimbledon, Plymouth Argyle v Oxford United or Forest Green Rovers, Barnet or Bristol Rovers v Stockport, Swindon Town v Woking, Maidstone United v Hampton & Richmond or Oldham, Lincoln City v Carlisle, Solihull Moors v Blackpool, Chesterfield or Billericay Town v Grimsby Town,

Peterborough v Aldershot or Bradford City, Tranmere or Oxford City v Southport, Southend or Crawley v Barnsley, Shrewsbury or Salford v Scunthorpe, Guiseley v Fleetwood, Bury v Luton, Wrexham v Newport.