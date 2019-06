Peterborough United to play a friendly in Bedford

Have your say

Peterborough United will again visit non-league Bedford Town in a pre-season friendly.

Posh played at Bedford last summer, winning 4-2 in a game that saw on-loan midfielder Adam King pick up an injury that forced his return to parent club Swansea. Siriki Dembele, Anton Rodgers, Danny Lloyd and Tyler Denton scored the Posh goals.

Posh now have eight pre-season friendlies arranged, all away from home, starting with a game against Nottingham Forest in Spain.

They are: Saturday, July 6 v Nottingham Forest, Wednesday, July 10 v Stamford AFC, Saturday, July 13 v Kettering, Tuesday, July 16 v Stevenage, Saturday, July 20 v Barnet, Tuesday, July 23 v Bedford Town, Saturday, July 27 v Grimsby, Monday, July 29 v Deeping Rangers.