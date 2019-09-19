Peterborough United to host England international

Peterborough United will host an Elite League under 20 international between England the Czech Republic at the Weston Homes Stadium on Monday, October 14.

England manager Keith Downing said: “It’s a great opportunity at this age group to take the team around England, to play in stadiums and give the players experience representing their country while being on the road. We are really looking forward to playing at Peterborough and we hope we can attract a good size crowd that will get behind the team.

“Czech Republic will provide a tough test for us and I’m sure it will make for an entertaining game. These are the kind of games that we want our players to be involved in so they can develop their international careers.”

England have won one and drawn one of their two Elite League games this season. Included in their last squad were Burnley first-team regular Dwight McNeill and Arsenal prospect Eddie Nketieh who is currently on loan at Leeds United.

Tickets are on sale for the game priced £5 for adults and £1 for children and over-65s.

Group booking discounts are priced at £2.50 for adults and 50p for children and over-65s and are available for groups of 15+ people. FA Charter Standard clubs are entitled to 15 FREE tickets with any additional tickets prices at the discounted group rate.

These tickets can be purchased by calling the Posh Ticket office on 01733 865674 (option 2) or at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.