Peterborough United to admit kids for a quid

Peterborough United will admit kids to the League One game with Fleetwood on Tuesday (October 23, 7.30pm) for just a quid.

Anyone under 18 qualifies for the offer.

Category ‘B’ prices are also in operation for this fixture so there is cheaper admission across the board. Tickets are available now at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 (calls cost 7ppm plus your network access fee) and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Chris Brewer, Head of Posh Media and Ticketing, said: “Youngsters across Peterborough and the surrounding areas will be on half-term during this week, so it is a good opportunity for us to lower the admission price for under 18s to £1. Alongside our schools initiative, we are working hard to create the fans of the future and we hope that many take up this offer.”