Peterborough United teenager moves to Wigan for a seven-figure fee

Peterborough United have sold teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes to Championship side Wigan Athletic for a seven-figure fee.

In a stunning development the 19 year-old has emerged as the million-pound plus sale hinted at by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony last night (June 4). Officially the transfer fee will remain undisclosed,

Leo Da Silva Lopes.

Da Silva Lopes, who made over 100 first team appearances for the club, has completed the formalities with the Latics and leaves with the best wishes of everyone connected with the football club.

Da Silva Lopes said: “It has been a real honour to have represented Peterborough and I’ve had an incredible five years at this great club. I would like to thank all of the managers I have played under, but especially Grant McCann.

“A big thanks to Darragh MacAnthony, Barry Fry, Liz Elsom and all the rest of the staff for all the support and guidance they have given me since I joined the club, I am very grateful. Finally, a huge thank you goes to all my team-mates, who have been fantastic to work with, day in day out. I wish Posh all the best in the future and I am sure with all the fans behind the management team and players, success will come.”

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “I first spotted Leo at 15 when he came on winter break trip to Spain with the first team and could tell instantly this kid was destined to play top level football. After playing over 100 games by the age of 19, I am delighted he will get to display his talents in the Championship next season.

“I have no doubt Wigan fans will get behind him, support him and play a part in helping his development as he goes on to show us all at Peterborough what a talented kid he really is. I wish him and his family all the best. Go get ‘em Leo!”

Da Silva won his first call up to the Portugal under 20 squad last term for fixtures against Germany and England and made 52 appearances in all competitions last season.