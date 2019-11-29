Peterborough United striker Toney won't be taking non-League Dover lightly

Striker Ivan Toney admits Peterborough United's sights are set on progression to the FA Cup third round and the chance of taking on one of the Premier League big guns - but says they won't be taking non-League Dover Athletic lightly.

Posh entertain the National League outfit in the second round at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday (ko 2pm), with the winners knowing they will be in the hat for round three along with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

It is a huge carrot that is dangling in front of every player who will take to the field on Sunday, and although Posh will go into that game as big favourites as they are two divisions above their visitors, Toney insists they won't be taking their opposition lightly.

Dover have already claimed the scalp of a Sky Bet League One team this season, with Andy Hessenthaler's men seeing off Sol Campbell's Southend United in round one, and former Newcastle United man Toney said: "The FA Cup is a great competition.

“When you are not in the top two divisions the first target in this competition is to make it through to round three.

“That is our aim and we want to go as a far as we can.

“However, first and foremost, we need to put a good performance in against Dover on Sunday."

Toney is available for selection this weekend, after missing last weekend's 1-0 league win over Burton Albion due to suspension.