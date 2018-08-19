Peterborough United striker Jason set to be a nightmare for League One defences

Two-goal Peterborough United striker Jason Cummings feels lucky to be playing his football this season at the ABAX Stadium.

The 23 year-old dropped down a division on a season-long loan from Championship side Nottingham Forest and yesterday (August 18) he made it three goals in three League One matches to help Posh see off Luton Town 3-1 at London Road.

Siriki Dembele gets congratulations from skipper Alex Woodyard after his goal for Posh against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Cummings converted a penalty he won himself and then scored with what he described as ‘a mishit’ as Posh raced into a 3-0 interval lead. Sponsors’ man-of-the-match Siriki Dembele also scored as Posh soared to the top of the League One table.

“It’s going great,” Cummings stated after the game. “I am getting on well with my strike partner Matt Godden who’s become a good mate, I get on great with the gaffer and Peterborough is a lovely place.

“I was happy to get two goals, but team victories are the most important thing and we played well to beat a tough Luton side. I just want to keep it going personally and for the team for as long as possible.

“There are so many players here who will create chances I feel like I have an opportunity to score in every game.

Posh striker Matt Godden on the ball for Posh against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I was fouled twice for the penalty by a defender and then by the goalkeeper so it was good to get up and score and the second one I actually mishit. I was trying to put the ball in the other corner, but I’ve found over the years they are the ones that do tend to go in so I’ll take it.

“But it’s not about me. I’d be just as happy for Matt if he was getting the goals and the defence should take plenty of credit as well. Luton came out strong in the second-half, but our boys put their bodies on the line in a tough period and we came through it. Defensively we were different class, while the central midfielders (Alex Woodyard and Mark O’Hara) do a tremendous amount of work off the ball.

“Siriki was excellent again and deserved his goal. I have no idea how he got man-of-the-match though. I reckon he must have had his family members voting.

“It was job done all over the pitch and now we have two tough away games. Mind you we knew Luton would be tough, yet we were 3-0 up at half-time so we are full of confidence.

“Promotion is all anyone wants this season. We are not that fussed about cups. It won’t be easy though as there are plenty of good sides in the league.”

Posh are at Charlton on Tuesday (August 21) before travelling to Plymouth on Saturday (August 25).