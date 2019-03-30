Peterborough United stay seventh in League One

Have your say

Peterborough United didn’t play today but remain just one place off the play-off zone after today’s (March 30) League One fixtures.

Posh are seventh but have now fallen five points behind sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers. Grant McCann’s side won 3-1 at home to Walsall,

Blackpool and Coventry, who could both have overtaken Posh with wins today, drew their games. They are both now one point behind Posh.

Luton extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points with a 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

James Collins struck his 21st goal of the season and Luke Berry was also on target as Luton stretched their unbeaten club record league run to 27 matches.

Jonson Clarke-Harris pulled one back for Rovers before half-time, but the Hatters remain undefeated in League One since October.

Barnsley extended their unbeaten league run to 20 games, but dropped two points at home after being held 2-2 by former boss Mark Robins’ Coventry.

The Reds led twice through goals early in each half from Alex Mowatt and Cauley Woodrow, but Coventry hit back through Jordy Hiwula and Luke Thomas.

Barnsley stay second and moved five points clear of third-placed Portsmouth, who have a game in hand.

Portsmouth and automatic promotion rivals Sunderland, six points behind Barnsley with three games in hand, face each other at Wembley tomorrow in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Lyle Taylor’s solitary strike secured Charlton a 1-0 home win against bottom club Bradford and lifted them to within three points of Sunderland.

Doncaster consolidated their place in the final play-off spot after beating Walsall 3-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rovers led 2-0 after four minutes thanks to John Marquis’ penalty and Mallik Wilks and after relegation battlers Walsall hit back through Josh Gordon, Danny Andrew added the home side’s third before half-time.

Curtis Tilt’s stoppage-time equaliser clinched play-off chasing Blackpool a 2-2 home draw against Plymouth.

The Seasiders fought back from 2-0 down after goals from Argyle pair Freddie Ladapo and Ryan Edwards, with Marc Bola and Tilt both scoring in the closing stages.

Harry Soutar’s second-half header secured Fleetwood a 1-0 win at Accrington, while Mark Byrne headed Gillingham’s equaliser in a 1-1 home draw against second-bottom Rochdale, who had led through Ian Henderson.

Joshua Ruffels fired Oxford’s stoppage-time winner as they beat Wycombe 2-1 at home.

Ruffels struck in the fifth minute of added time after Jerome Sinclair had cancelled out Adam El-Abd’s opener for Wycombe, for whom Joe Jacobson missed a 37th-minute penalty.

Shrewsbury gave their survival hopes a boost as second-half goals from Fejiri Okenabirhie and Luke Waterfall earned them a 2-0 win at Southend.

AFC Wimbledon stay in the bottom four on goal difference only after winning 2-1 at Scunthorpe.

Joe Pigott’s early penalty was saved by Scunthorpe goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, but James Hanson struck twice for the Dons in the first half before Lee Novak’s late goal ensured an anxious finish.